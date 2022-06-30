East Tennessee food processing plant closing, 200 jobs lost | 23 June 2022 | Officials with a food processing plant, George's Prepared Foods, announced they were closing their Caryville location, leaving nearly 200 people jobless. Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton told WVLT News that he was trying to keep the plant open. "I have contacted the Tennessee Economic and Community Development staff to request assistance in keeping the plant open or facilitating a sale to another operator," Morton said. "I have requested Governor Lee's assistance as well. My primary concern is for the welfare of the dedicated workers who have been the backbone of this operation. Our prayers go out to them as well as our very best efforts to keep them employed in Campbell County."