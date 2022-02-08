Eastern Kentucky flooding updates: Death toll rises to 37, more rain in forecast | 1 Aug 2022 | The death toll is climbing as recovery efforts continue across several Eastern Kentucky counties ransacked by last week's historic flooding as local and state agencies, as well as national relief organizations, help residents starting to return to their homes and begin the cleanup process. The record floodwaters have killed at least 37 people, including four children, and hundreds of Kentuckians still unaccounted for, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. Beshear said the death toll is expected to increase over the coming days as more crews arrive to survey the damage and search along still-swollen rivers and creeks for victims. Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration, allowing for use of emergency federal funding to assist recovery efforts in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties.