Ebola: Four dead after new outbreak in Congo --Governor calls for calm and advises people not to 'touch ill or dead people who had a fever or bleeding' | 01 June 2020 | Four people have died from Ebola in a new outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the country's health ministry confirmed on Monday. It comes as Health Minister Eteni Longondo confirmed a new case of the deadly virus in the western province of Equateur, over 1,000km (620 miles) away from the ongoing outbreak in the country's east. The governor of the Equateur province, Bobo Boloko Bolumbu also confirmed the deaths on local radio, reported The Telegraph. He said: "The laboratory has given us the information that all the deaths analysed since the 18th of May are a consequence of the Ebola virus."