Ebola infections grow in Uganda as death toll rises to 23 | 26 Sept 2022 | Ebola infections have risen across districts in Uganda, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and suspected deaths to 23, health authorities in the east African country said Monday. Uganda declared an Ebola outbreak last Tuesday after a case of the relatively rare Sudan strain was detected in the country's Mubende district. The virus has now spread to neighboring Kyegegwa and Kassanda districts, with the Ugandan Health Ministry reporting that cumulative cases had risen to 36, including confirmed and probable cases.