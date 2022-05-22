ECDC Bombshell: 'Monkeypox Outbreak Appears to Have Leaked From Ukraine Lab' | 22 May 2022 | The current monkeypox outbreak originated from a bioweapons lab in Ukraine, a source at the European Centers For Disease Control reportedly has revealed. Independent investigator Dr. Benjamin Braddock claims that an unnamed source at the ECDC told him that preliminary analysis of the monkeypox strain currently doing the rounds found the virus came from a lab and may be related to U.S. biological research in Ukraine. "ECDC source tells me that the preliminary analysis of monkeypox indicates that it is 'a third lab strain with unknown characteristics' and that there is chatter about this being somehow related to Moscow's charges against U.S. biological activities in Ukraine," Braddock tweeted on Saturday.