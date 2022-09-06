Economic Gloom Hits Worst Level in 50 Years | 6 June 2022 | A severe pessimism grips the U.S. economy and Americans report the highest level of dissatisfaction with their financial situation in at least half a century, poll results released Monday show. Eighty-three percent of Americans describe the state of the economy as poor or not so good, according to a Wall Street Journal-NORC Poll. Only one percent describe the economy as "excellent." The poll results show just how much inflation has damaged the U.S. economy and the perceptions of Americans about their own financial well-being.