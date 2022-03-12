Edward Snowden receives Russian passport - lawyer --The American whistleblower has now become a full-fledged Russian citizen, his lawyer says | 2 Dec 2022 | Former CIA and National Security Agency (NSA) officer Edward Snowden has received his Russian passport after having been granted citizenship by President Vladimir Putin earlier this year. According to Snowden's lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, who spoke with Interfax on Friday, the whistleblower has also taken an oath mandated by law in order to become a full-fledged Russian citizen. Kucherena noted that since Snowden now holds a Russian passport, he cannot be legally extradited to any foreign state seeking charges against him. In the US, where he stands accused of espionage and theft of state property.