'Effective immediately': NFL declares pandemic over, ends all league protocols | 3 March 2022 | Vaccine-leery NFL stars like the Buffalo Bills' Cole Beasley and the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers took a lot of grief for their stances on government-advocated COVID protocols instituted by the league this year... But now that's all water under the bridge, because the NFL effectively declared the pandemic over Thursday with a new announcement that all COVID protocols are hereby suspended. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the league and the NFL Players Association have agreed to end all COVID directives, "effective immediately." That means no more testing of players, regardless of vax status, no more mandated tracking devices, and no more mask requirements. Not coincidentally, the NFL scouting combine started this week and runs through Monday.