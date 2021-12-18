Efforts to Stop Biden's Vaccine Mandate for Private Businesses Reach U.S. Supreme Court --Three companies and one red-state attorney general asking the highest U.S. court to stay Biden's sweeping mandate | 18 Dec 2021 | Three companies and Missouri's attorney general are asking the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) to stay the Biden administration's vaccine mandates for private businesses with 100 or more employees. Three companies--Phillips Manufacturing & Tower Company, Sixarp LLC, and Oberg Industries LLC--filed an emergency application for an injunction on Friday, saying the Biden administration is pursuing unlimited federal executive power in the vaccine mandate for private businesses. "There is no dispute among the parties about the common desire to end the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic," reads the application. "The arguments advanced by the Executive Branch admit to no cognizable limits on federal executive power." "Frustrated with a minority of Americans' medical choices, the Executive Branch has attempted to control and surveil the vaccination schedules of enormous swaths of the country's population," the application added.