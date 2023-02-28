Egg on media's face after dismissing COVID lab leak as 'debunked' conspiracy theory | 28 Feb 2023 | The COVID lab leak theory is the latest example of reporters and pundits from organizations like CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and Washington Post dismissing something as "debunked" before uncovering the facts, and watchdogs believe the dangerous trend undermines the media's already poor credibility. Once broadly cast aside as a conspiracy theory, "debunked bunkum" and misinformation, the possibility that COVID-19 accidentally leaked from the [U.S.-funded] Wuhan Institute of Virology has continued to gain credibility over the years. On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Energy Department feels the virus likely originated from an accidental lab leak in China. The stunning report triggered yet another reckoning for mainstream media journalists who dismissed the lab leak theory because it didn’t coincide with the popular narrative.