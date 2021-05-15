Eight from Yankees test positive for Covid in post-vaccine breakthrough cases | 14 May 2021 | New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres tested positive for Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated and having previously contracted the coronavirus during the offseason. Torres is among eight so-called breakthrough positives among the Yankees -- people who tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. The Yankees said the team is undergoing additional testing and contact tracing, with the assistance of the baseball commissioner's office and its medical experts.