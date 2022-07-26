Eight years? Nine years? Six years ago? A climate change activist guide to doomsday --The end is going to come soon, unless it doesn't | 26 July 2022 | Advocates of combating climate change are increasingly invoking doomsday scenarios to pressure Joe Biden to take unilateral action to lower greenhouse gas emissions, despite a history of such claims falling flat. The rhetoric is coming not only from progressive activists but also Democrats on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers, in particular, have intensified their doomsday predictions as hopes for a climate change deal have waned within the Senate in recent days. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., recently told supporters that if immediate action was not taken on climate change, an immigration and public health crisis was likely to appear by 2030. [Right, just in time to implement Agenda 2030. Soon, there will be climate lockdowns. This is all one big scam to hasten the arrival of Klaus Schwab's Great Reset.]