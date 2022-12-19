El Paso Mayor Declares State of Emergency Amid Surge of Illegal Aliens | 18 Dec 2022 | The mayor of El Paso declared a state of emergency on Dec. 17, citing a surge in the numbers of illegal aliens in the city's streets and an expected influx of more to come across the Southern border as the Title 42 border policy is set to end by Dec. 21. Mayor Oscar Leeser, a Democrat, said the emergency measures will allow the city to have more resources and authority to shelter those who have crossed the southern border, and that this is expected to become more necessary with the Title 42 policy's ending on Dec. 21, reported the El Paso Times... On Dec. 21, the increase in illegal aliens would be "incredible," and daily apprehensions and street releases could reach up to 6,000 per day, Leeser told reporters, according to the El Paso Times.