Elderly Chinese man forced to walk 590 miles to relatives' home after being banned from public transport because he doesn't have a smartphone to prove he is free of coronavirus

Mon, 06/22/2020 - 20:35 — legitgov

Elderly Chinese man forced to walk 590 miles to relatives' home after being banned from public transport because he doesn't have a smartphone to prove he is free of coronavirus --The man spent two weeks walking from one province to another in China --Chinese citizens must use a smartphone app to get around due to COVID-19 | 22 June 2020 | The elderly man from Anhui province of eastern China was travelling to Zhejiang, a neighbouring region. He was said to have no children and hope to stay with his relatives and find a job there. He was stopped from using public transport because he didn't have a smartphone to prove he was free of coronavirus, according to the local media Cover News. Since the coronavirus outbreak erupted late last year, Chinese citizens have been required to produce a health code on their smartphones before being allowed to enter public places or use public transport. Without the dedicated barcode, people can be forbidden from boarding a subway, checking into a hotel or going into a supermarket.

