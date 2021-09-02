Elderly man collapses, dies shortly after getting COVID-19 vaccine at Javits Center | 07 Feb 2021 | An elderly man collapsed and died in Manhattan on Sunday morning shortly after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination at the Javits Center, a health official said. The man, in his 70s, fell as he was leaving the building about 25 minutes after his vaccination, according to a statement from New York state health commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker... During a required 15-minute observation period following the vaccination, the man exhibited no adverse effects from the jab, Zucker said. First responders rendered aid "within seconds," but the man later died at a nearby hospital, according to the health commissioner.