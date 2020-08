Elderly man slashed while collecting cans in unprovoked NYC attack | 21 Aug 2020 | An elderly man was slashed in an unprovoked attack as he collected cans on a Bronx street this week, cops said. The 81-year-old man was at Brook Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday when two men and a woman approached him, according to police. Without saying a word, one of the men slashed him on the right side of the face, causing a deep cut.