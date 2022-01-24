Elderly man's escape attempt from care home Covid lockdown using bedsheets ends in tragedy --Staff speculated that it was loneliness and a longing for home that prompted his attempted escape, reminiscent of prisoners using sheets to flee jail. --The escape attempt may have been prompted by a recent ban on visits by friends and relatives. | 21 Jan 2022 | A lonely Italian pensioner tried to escape the care home in which he was living by using bedsheets and blankets to lower himself from his window but died in the attempt. Mario Finotti, 91, is thought to have slipped, becoming caught up in the knotted-together sheets and suffocating to death. He had tied the sheets around his waist and the drop in height is thought to have collapsed his lungs. The tragic case underlined the loneliness experienced by many elderly people in care homes during the Covid-19 pandemic... "Mario was in good health, he was not suffering from any degenerative diseases. We don't know what went through his head because he seemed to be calm psychologically," said Luca Avanzi, the director of the care facility.