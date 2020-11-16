Elderly Trump supporter attacked, protesters shoot fireworks at diners, surround hotel of Million MAGA March attendees --Some truly sickening videos | 15 Nov 2020 | Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington, D.C., on Saturday for the Million MAGA March. The first hours of the rally for President Donald Trump was a peaceful protest. Then counterprotesters entered the area by mid-afternoon. Right before nightfall, there were numerous attacks on Trump supporters, including an assault of a multiracial family and one man was knocked out. The violence against Trump supporters only grew as the massive crowds from the "Stop the Steal" rally diminished and the sun set. A swarm of counter-protesters surrounded and harassed an elderly couple holding a Trump flag in Washington, D.C. An elderly man was shoved to the ground when he attempted to get on a bicycle in Black Lives Matter Plaza. Then an agitator held the man's bike down, and he retaliates by shoving him. As the man is walking away, the crowd tosses a liquid at him and starts chanting: "Black lives matter!"