Election Desk HQ, AP Call the Race - Kari Lake Wins GOP Primary in Arizona --Candidate Wins Every County in Arizona | 4 Aug 2022 | Decision Desk HQ announced on Thursday night that Kari Lake was the winner of the Arizona GOP gubernatorial primary. ABC and The Associated Press also announced Kari Lake as winner tonight... Corrupt Arizona officials stopped counting on Tuesday night after Kari Lake pulled ahead in her race. The state officials then took most of Wednesday off and only released 5,000 more ballots by the end of the day. Tonight they dumped several thousand more votes that put Kari Lake over the top.