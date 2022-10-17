Election Software CEO Surrenders to LA Authorities; Prosecutors Allege 'Massive Data Breach' | 17 Oct 2022 | Los Angeles prosecutors on Oct. 14 accused the CEO of a Michigan-based election software company of involvement in a "massive" data breach affecting at least a thousand victims, including minors. Eugene Yu, 64, who heads Konnech, a company that provides software to electoral districts for the management of poll workers, was charged with the felony crime of embezzlement of public funds. He appeared in a Los Angeles County court on Oct. 14. The Los Angeles County district attorney's office has accused Yu of stealing personal identifying information of poll workers. The office alleged that such data was stored on servers in China, in violation of Konnech's contract with Los Angeles County. Superior Court of Los Angeles County Judge Victoria Wilson ruled that Yu be released on a $500,000 bond and remain under house arrest until his next hearing, which is set for Nov. 17.