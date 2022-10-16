Electric Vehicles Catching Fire After Hurricane 'Not an Isolated Event' - Federal Traffic Safety Authority --Fire teams may need more support to prepare for inevitable fires and expressed that it may not be a question of "if," but "when." | 15 Oct 2022 | Incidents of electric vehicles (EVs) catching fire after being submerged in saltwater are not uncommon, a federal traffic safety authority said. "We are tracking Florida EV fires through news reports, fire department social media sites, and other sources, and we can confirm your experience in North Collier with reignition is not an isolated event," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) wrote in a letter to Jimmy Patronis, the chief financial officer of Florida Department of Financial Services. NHTSA made the statement in response to a letter from Patronis. Patronis mentioned in his letter to the traffic safety agency an incident in North Collier, Florida, where an EV ignited and kept re-igniting after Hurricane Ian.