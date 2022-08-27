Electricity prices in key EU markets hit record highs -- Power-supply crisis worsens, knocking out German and French markets | 27 Aug 2022 | The price for electricity in two key EU markets saw enormous increases on Friday, forcing the bloc's leaders to call an emergency meeting to discuss the power-supply crisis that keeps tightening its grip, Bloomberg reports. On Friday, the French year-ahead contract soared about 25% to €1,130 per megawatt-hour on the European Energy Exchange. The German equivalent gained its way to a record as well, surging by as much as 33% to €995 per megawatt-hour, marking an increase of nearly 70% this week.