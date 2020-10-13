Eli Lilly pauses study of COVID-19 treatment over safety concerns | 13 Oct 2020 | Eli Lilly's late stage clinical trial of a monoclonal antibody treatment has been paused by federal regulators due a safety concern, the company said Tuesday. A company spokeswoman said an independent data safety monitoring board recommended pausing trial enrollment. "Safety is of the utmost importance to Lilly. We are aware that, out of an abundance of caution, the ACTIV-3 independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) has recommended a pause in enrollment," spokeswoman Molly McCully told The Hill in an emailed statement.