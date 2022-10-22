Elite US unit ready to fight in Ukraine if conflict 'escalates' - CBS --America's 101st Airborne Division, deployed close to the Ukrainian border, would step in if NATO were attacked, its commanders said | 22 Oct 2022 | The US Army's 101st Airborne Division would not hesitate to enter Ukraine should a conflict break out between Russia and NATO, CBS News reported on Friday, citing the unit's military commanders. The elite division is currently conducting war games in Romania, close to the country's border with the war-torn state. The unit's commanders told CBS that they would be prepared to cross into Ukraine if the fighting escalates, without elaborating what that would entail, or if NATO were to come under attack. They highlighted that their current deployment in Europe, the first since WWII, is "to defend NATO territory."