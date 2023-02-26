Elon Musk Accuses Fauci of Using Pass-Through Organization to Fund Gain-Of-Function Research | 26 Feb 2023 | Elon Musk accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan, China, lab from which COVID-19 is believed to have originated. Musk said Fauci funded gain-of-function research "via a pass-through organization (EcoHealth)" on Twitter Sunday. Musk's fiery accusation came in response to a tweet that aggregated the multiple occurrences where Fauci denied any gain-of-function research and counter-signaled the idea that COVID-19 originated from a 2019 Wuhan lab leak. "Dr. Anthony Fauci funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, lied to Congress about it, and now both the FBI & the Department of Energy have concluded that the coronavirus originated at the Wuhan lab. Does that mean Dr. Anthony Fauci funded the development of COVID-19?" the video’s caption reads.