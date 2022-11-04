Elon Musk Declines Twitter Board Seat, Takeover Speculation Grows | 11 April 2022 | Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board of directors, the social network officially announced Sunday. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal confirmed that Musk would continue to be the company's largest shareholder, adding that the tech giant will accept his input. He did not indicate why Musk changed his mind, but Agrawal told company employees "there will be distractions ahead but our goals and priorities remain unchanged." Musk, who controls a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, would have officially been appointed to the board on Saturday. However, recent regulatory filings showed that he would not accept the appointment.