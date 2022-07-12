Elon Musk Fires Twitter's General Counsel and Ex-FBI Official James Baker | 7 Dec 2022 | Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed that one of its top officials, James Baker--a former FBI general counsel--was “exited” from the company on Tuesday amid concerns that were raised about his "possible role in suppression of information." "In light of concerns about Baker's possible role in suppression of information important to the public dialogue, he was exited from Twitter today," wrote Musk on Twitter. Musk did not offer any more details on Baker's exit or what role he played at the firm... It came days after Musk provided internal Twitter information to journalist Matt Taibbi, who had published details about the social media platform's decision to essentially censor the New York Post's report about Hunter Biden's laptop in October 2020.