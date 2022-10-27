Elon Musk fires Twitter's top brass after closing $44 billion deal - reports --The deadline to close the $44 billion deal ends Thursday evening | 27 Oct 2022 | Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired several top Twitter executives after officially taking control of the company Thursday evening. A source with knowledge of the matter told FOX Business that Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety were fired... Agrawal, Segal, and Gadde were shuttled from the building after being fired, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. [Good riddance!] Musk previously said he had plans to cut Twitter's staffing from about 7,500 to around 2,000 employees, a nearly 75% decrease.