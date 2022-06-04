Elon Musk to Join Twitter Board After Becoming Largest Shareholder | 5 April 2022 | Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will be joining the board of directors at Twitter. The appointment comes after the billionaire took a 9.2 percent stake in the social media company, which makes him the company's largest shareholder. "I'm excited to share that we're appointing @elonmusk to our board!” announced Twitter CEO [Great Reset dirt-bag] Parag Agrawal on Tuesday. "Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board." The Tesla CEO will serve as a "Class II" director with a term that expires at its 2024 annual meeting. Moreover, the company says that Musk will not own or control more than 14.9 percent of Twitter shares, according to a report by the Telegraph.