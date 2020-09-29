Elon Musk says he'll refuse to take coronavirus vaccine, calls Bill Gates a 'knucklehead' | 29 Sept 2020 | SpaceX founder Elon Musk stirred the pot yet again after claiming that neither he nor his family would take a [deadly] COVID-19 vaccine even if it was readily available. The 49-year-old billionaire dropped the bombshell during a Monday appearance on the New York Times opinion podcast "Sway." ...During the exchange, the Tesla CEO decried the nationwide lockdown as a "no-win situation" that has "diminished my faith in humanity." Musk previously called widespread quarantines "unethical" and "de facto house arrest," RT reports. ..."Gates said something about me not knowing what I was doing," Musk told host Kara Swisher. "It's like, 'Hey, knucklehead, we actually make the vaccine machines for CureVac, that company you're invested in.'" He was referring to the fact that Tesla manufactures equipment for the German biopharmaceutical firm CureVac.