Elon Musk says Trump will be reinstated to Twitter after more than 15 million users voted in poll --Musk posted on Twitter in Latin that the 'voice of the people is the voice of God' | 19 Nov 2022 | Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted Saturday night that former President Donald Trump will be reinstated to Twitter after a poll he posted on his social media platform resulted in the majority of users supporting the idea. "The people have spoken," Musk tweeted on Saturday night. "Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei." Musk's tweet came 24 hours after he posted a poll asking Twitter users if Trump, who was booted off the platform by previous ownership following the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot in 2021, should be allowed back on the platform. More than 15 million people responded to the poll with 51.8% of users saying that they wanted Trump back on Twitter.