Emergency crews responding to Amtrak train derailment near Port Costa, fire officials say | 21 March 2023 | Emergency crews are responding to an Amtrak train that has derailed near Port Costa, according to fire officials. Crockett fire officials tweeted Tuesday just before 3:30 p.m. that the train derailed about a half mile east of the town. The fire department says the train hit a tree and derailed. Fire officials say there were 55 passengers on board train. There are no reports of injuries at this time.