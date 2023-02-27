Employee complaint alleges that Florida doctor said unvaccinated hospital staff should be taken 'to the firing line' | 22 Feb 2023 | Employees at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, are alleging threatening and abusive behaviors by senior physicians, even claiming that there are safety risks due to staff being overworked. The Florida Standard spoke to hospital employees who wish to remain anonymous, but provided copies of their complaints to hospital administrators. A complaint against Dr. Daniel B. Case was provided in which the employee alleges the doctor made disparaging remarks about people who are unvaccinated. The letter says the employee was whether the employee would get vaccinated, to which the employee replied "no," adding, "because that's my freedom of choice." In response, Dr. Case allegedly said, "You guys are the reason why people are dying and why COVID is spreading." Additionally, the complaint claims the doctor also said, "When you guys get fired, then we'll all have a party and Darwinism will do its work" and, perhaps most egregiously, "They should take you guys to the firing line."