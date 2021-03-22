Employees Sue LAUSD for Mandating Experimental Covid-19 Vaccine --Employees of LAUSD, with the assistance of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, filed a federal lawsuit demanding that LAUSD halt its Covid-19 vaccine mandate. | 18 March 2021 | Last night employees of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), with the assistance of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, filed a federal lawsuit demanding that LAUSD halt its Covid-19 vaccine mandate. LAUSD, the second largest school district in the US, is forcing its employees to take an experimental vaccine in order to remain employed, which is contrary to federal law and basic human rights. All Covid-19 vaccines available in the US at present have been issued under Emergency Use Authorizations-- (EUA) none have been licensed or approved by FDA.