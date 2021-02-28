'The End of Conservative Books': Amazon Quietly Bans Books They Deem Offensive, 'Hate Speech' | 27 Feb 2021 | Conservatives are sounding the alarm about an updated Amazon policy that bans books the ubiquitous billion-dollar company deems offensive or includes so-called "hate speech." Just the News reached out to Amazon over the ban on [political philosopher Ryan] Anderson's book, the outlet said the company directed them to a page outlining their "Content Guidelines for Books." ..."A review of those policies suggests that sometime in the last few months Amazon made a major change to the ways in which it moderates book content on its servers, imposing a much stricter standard on books than it had previously done," the report said.