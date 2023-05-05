As end of Title 42 looms, 90,000 illegals rush to America's southern border over 10-day period | 5 May 2023 | Title 42 is just days away from coming to an end on May 11. And according to the latest data, some 90,000 illegal aliens have rushed America's southern border just in the past 10 days in the hopes of making it through before their time comes to an end. U.S. Border Patrol says that 73,000 "migrants" crossed the southern border over the past 10 days, as did another 17,000 illegal "gotaways" who reportedly avoided detection and entered the country without permission. Border Patrol makes a distinction between migrants and illegals, in this context, but because just about anyone can decide to be a "migrant," this writer [Station Gossip] is classifying them together as one and the same...