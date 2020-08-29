'Enemies of the state': Pelosi rips Trump and Republicans over 2020 election results | 26 Aug 2020 | Nancy Pelosi branded Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress "enemies of the state" for antagonising -- and, in the Democrats' view, actively sabotaging -- the US Postal Service ahead of sweeping mail-in voting initiatives for the 2020 elections. "We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. And sadly, the domestic enemies to our voting system and honouring our Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States," Ms Pelosi said in an interview with MSNBC, when asked to explain why just 45 per cent of respondents to a recent poll said they are confident in the integrity of the upcoming election results. "They're doing everything they can [to] suppress the vote with [their] actions: scare people, intimidate by saying law enforcement will be there, diminish the role of the postal system in all of this. It's really, actually shameful. Enemies of the state," Ms Pelosi said.