England vaccine passport plans ditched, Sajid Javid says | 12 Sept 2021 | Plans to introduce vaccine passports for access into nightclubs and large events in England will not go ahead, the health secretary has said. Sajid Javid told the BBC: "We shouldn't be doing things for the sake of it." It was thought the plan, which came under criticism from venues and some MPs, would be introduced at the end of this month. Just a week ago, the vaccines minister had defended the scheme as the "best way" to keep the night industry open...The Night Time Industries Association had said the plans could have crippled the industry and led to nightclubs facing discrimination cases.