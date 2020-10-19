English Faculty Vote to Change Name to 'Department of Literatures in English' --English department faces a name change, an initiative led by two Cornell professors | 14 Oct 2020 | During the English department's first faculty meeting of the fall semester, faculty members of color introduced a proposal -- to change the department's name. The new proposed name -- "the department of literatures in English" -- would mark a distinct change in the department's branding, helping to eliminate what Director of Undergraduate Studies Prof. Kate McCullough, English, said was the "conflation of English as a language and English as a nationality." Earlier this month, a significant majority of the department approved the change, and is now awaiting approval from college administration.The decision to demand such a change was spurred by this summer's resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement following George Floyd's death, according to Prof. Carole Boyce-Davies, English, one of the original proposal writers.