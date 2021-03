Enough Is Enough: Trump Tells GOP and Republicans to Quit Using His Name for Fundraising Without Permission | 05 March 2021 | For years, the Republican Party has been fundraising off of President Trump's name -- even when they were attacking him at the same time. In 2020 the Republican Party somehow managed to turn a landslide victory for President Trump into a defeat... But enough is enough. President Trump notified the GOP that they will be cracking down on the use of his name for fundraising.