Entire California school board resigns after caught mocking parents over school reopenings --After the board's president resigned, the remaining three members soon followed, according to a report | 19 Feb 2021 | The president and three other members of a Northern California school board resigned Friday after reports that they made mocking comments about parents during a public video meeting about reopening schools. The resignation of President Lisa Brizendine of the Oakley Union Elementary School District was confirmed to Fox News by Schools Superintendent Greg Hetrick. The other members -- Kim Beede, Erica Ippolito and Richie Masadas -- who constitute the rest of the board, resigned later Friday, FOX 2 of the Bay Area reported.