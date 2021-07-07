'Entire paragraph of lies': Carlson fires back at NSA after spy organization claims he is not their target in 'non-denial denial' | 30 June 2021 | Accused by Fox's Tucker Carlson of snooping through his emails, the National Security Agency insisted the host is not “an intelligence target” in a carefully worded reply that was blasted by critics as deliberately vague. The spy agency took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to Carlson's charges that he was surveilled -- made during a segment of his show the night prior -- calling the allegations "untrue." ...While Carlson noted that he tried to contact NSA Director Paul Nakasone, he said he could not get through. He was eventually able to reach lower-level officials, but said they declined to answer his questions directly. “Orwellian does not begin to describe the experience,” Carlson said of his exchange with the agency, adding that the officials “refused to say” whether they had spied on his communications.