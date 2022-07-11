Envelopes filled with suspicious white powder and 'abusive' rantings reportedly sent to Kari Lake's campaign headquarters, prompting FBI response | 6 Nov 2022 | Two envelopes containing a suspicious white powder were allegedly mailed to Kari Lake's campaign headquarters. The incident reportedly prompted the response of hazmat units and the FBI. NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard reported that the FBI, Phoenix Police, hazmat teams, and bomb squad units responded to an alleged incident involving "suspicious items" discovered at Kari Lake's campaign headquarters around 10 p.m. on Saturday. A source said that a "white powdery substance" was found in two envelopes addressed to Lake's office. A campaign staffer reportedly opened one of the envelopes and was exposed to the powder. The Daily Mail reported that the envelopes also contained "abusive messages."