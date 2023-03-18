EPA orders states to accept waste from Ohio train derailment site | 17 March 2023 | The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered states with approved and available toxic waste facilities to accept materials transported from the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The move, announced by EPA director Michael Regan at a news conference Friday morning, comes after governors in Oklahoma, Michigan and other states have recently turned away shipments. The EPA also ordered Norfolk Southern to move faster to get the toxic waste out of the area. The two new EPA orders requires Norfolk Southern to speed up the removal process and requires contractors to take legal action against EPA-licensed disposal facilities that refuse to honor their contracts. Every state has been notified that states cannot stop shipments of out-of-state waste from East Palestine, Regan said.