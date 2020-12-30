ER nurse tests positive for COVID-19 eight days after receiving vaccine | 30 Dec 2020 | A California nurse tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. In a Facebook message posted on December 18, Matthew W., an ER nurse at two different hospitals in the San Diego area, talked about receiving the Pfizer vaccine that day. He told KGTV his arm was sore for a day but he suffered no other side effects. Six days later on Christmas Eve, after working a shift in the COVID-19 unit, Matthew, 45, became sick. He got the chills and later came down with muscle aches and fatigue. The day after Christmas, he went to a drive-up hospital testing site and tested positive for COVID-19.