Erdogan Wins Turkish Presidential Election Runoff | 29 May 2023 | Turkiye's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the nation's sitting president, had won the runoff election with 52.14% of the vote, while his opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, received 47.86%. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared that "the century of Turkiye" would begin following his victory in the second round of the presidential election. Speaking to supporters at his residence in Ankara on Sunday night, Erdogan said that "Turkiye is the winner. The winner is our nation itself with all its segments. The winner is our democracy. If you remember, we said at every opportunity that no one in our country would lose if we won."