Eric Adams aide mugged at gunpoint told crooks: 'You don't want to do this. I work for the mayor' | 5 July 2022 | Amid rising crime in the Big Apple, one of Mayor Eric Adams's aides was mugged in broad daylight Tuesday while scouting a location in Brooklyn for a planned visit by Hizzoner, law-enforcement sources told The Post. The brazen caper took place even though the victim, a civilian member of Adams's advance team, cautioned that he was a well-connected City Hall employee, a high-ranking police source said. "You don’t want to do this. I work for the mayor," he told the two crooks. But in a show of utter contempt, they ignored the warning, with one man lifting his shirt to display the butt of a pistol tucked into his pants, the source said.