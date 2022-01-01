Eric Adams sworn in as 110th mayor of New York City | 1 Jan 2022 | Eric Adams, a retired cop and former Brooklyn borough president, proclaimed "New York is back," moments after he was sworn in as the city's 110th mayor in Times Square following the New Year's Eve ball drop. Adams took off his mask and hoisted a picture of his late mother into the air as he was sworn into office just minutes after midnight by Hon. Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix, an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the state of New York. Adams, 61, takes command of a Big Apple facing a spike in murders and shootings and combating a surge in Omicron cases amidst an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.