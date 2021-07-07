Eric Adams wins Democratic primary in NYC's mayoral race --Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City | 6 July 2021 | Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City after appealing to the political center and promising to strike the right balance between fighting crime and ending racial injustice in policing. A former police captain, Adams would be the city's second Black mayor if elected. He triumphed over a large Democratic field in New York's first major race to use ranked choice voting.