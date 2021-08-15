Escape from Kabul: US ambassador and embassy flee to airport where gunfire erupts after diplomats torched sensitive documents and left in choppers as Taliban storm the capital - in stark echo of the Fall of Saigon --The US ambassador and embassy staff were seen fleeing Sunday after Taliban forces stormed Kabul --The US flag was lowered from the building, signaling the official closure of the embassy --The ambassador and the embassy flag were seen at an airport after the insurgents made huge gains across the country --The US government has issued a security alert ordering that Americans should 'shelter in place' after learning that shots were fired at the airport --Approximately 5,000 US soldiers are being sent into city to aid with US evacuation, which is estimated to include about 30,000 people | 15 August 2021 | The US Ambassador to Afghanistan and some of his staff were seen fleeing their Kabul workplace with the stars and stripes flag Sunday - signaling that the US embassy has closed as the Taliban invades the city. Ambassador Ross Wilson and the flag were both seen arriving at Kabul Airport, as other Americans still in the country were ordered to shelter in place, with shots being fired at the city's airport. Embassy staff will be evacuated within the next 72 hours, as the Taliban makes stunning advances into the Afghan capital city, which worst-case scenarios estimated lasting at least 30 days after the US withdrew from it. An official security alert was issued by the US government after shots were fired at the airport, sparking fears American jets could be shot down as they try to flee the country, which the Taliban have vowed to rename the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. The government said the 'security situation in Kabul is changing quickly including at the airport' and has instructed US citizens to shelter in place.